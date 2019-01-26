Swara Bhasker turns producer

By Express News Service

Swara Bhasker, best known for her starring roles in Nil Battey Sannata and Anaarkali of Aarah, has joined the actor-turned-producer bandwagon. She, along with her brother Ishan Bhasker, has founded her production banner Kaahaniwaaley.

Talking about this new venture, she said, “The idea of Kahaaniwaaley has been in the works since the last year and a half. At Kahaaniwaaley, the aim is to support good scripts and filmmakers that have these fresh and powerful stories but they don’t get the right platform to showcase them.”

Ishan added that the focus of the production house will be on backing compelling, fresh and raw content. “There was a very popular Amrita Sher Gil painting - the Ancient Story-Teller - at our house in Delhi which served as an inspiration for Swara and me. The core idea of the painting is to tell stories which are compelling, fresh, raw and very different from the rest. Both Swara and I share a driven desire to make striking stories. Hence, when the opportunity came to set up Kahaaniwaaley, it fit our vision perfectly,” he said.