Tanya Hope as Basanni in Darshan’s Yajamana

The third song from Darshan-starrer Yajamana will be out today on channel Dbeatsmusic world, and it has its own speciality.

Published: 26th January 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
A  STILL FROM YAJAMANA

The third song from Darshan-starrer Yajamana will be out today on channel Dbeatsmusic world, and it has its own speciality. The track brings the combination of Yogaraj Bhat’s lyrics and Harikrishna’s composition. It might be recalled that so far, the duo’s songs have always hit the chart busters, and this peppy number is likely to see the same. Bhatru and Harikrishna have created two songs, out of the five songs in the album. The track also reveals one of the key characters Tanya Hope, who will play the role of Basanni. She is the other heroine who shares screen space with the Challenging star and along with Rashmika Mandanna.

Interestingly, this fast number Disco aadalaku galu galu gejji kativni has the director and music composer, Harikrishna rendering his voice. Newbie Varsha will sing the female version.The film, made under the banner MediaHouse production, is produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha. It is now awaiting the censor board’s verdict after which they will announce the release date. Going by the buzz, the film is likely to release in February. Apart from the leads, the film includes Thakur Anoop Singh who is playing the villain. Dhananjay too will be seen in a pivotal role.

