Tulu films reach 100 mark: A flashback into Coastalwood cinema

Express News Service

MANGALURU: 100 and still counting ... Tulunadu is not a cinema-crazy region, yet the industry has reached a milestone: the 100-film mark. Time for celebrations. Scenes like erection of big cutouts of actors and anointing them with milk that are common in other parts of southern India are hard to imagine in this land and the moviegoer crowd is far less compared to many places. But yet the region has its own cinema industry – the Tulu films or the Coastalwood as many call it.

The industry is also on the cusp of celebrating its golden jubilee in 2020. Unlike other business ventures, the cinematic journey which started in 1971 with ‘Enna Thangadi’ produced and directed by T S Rajan, has not been a hit. But the enterprising people for which the region is known for, has kept the show on.

According to T A Srinivas, the distributor of this first Tulu film, Rajan decided to go for it after the state government had announced Rs 50,000 subsidy for regional films. Rajan had already produced Kannada films like ‘5 Beralu’. Later, he also produced a film in ‘Kodava’ language. Srinivas said the first Tulu film did not do well and ran for just two weeks in Jyothi theatre in Mangaluru.

While in the beginning, films were made on a budget of Rs 1lakh too Rs 2 lakh, now it has even touched Rs 1 crore. A majority of movies made at present fall in the bracket of Rs 40-60 lakh and are funded by even real estate and financiers.

However, there are only a countable number of Tulu movies that have been box office hits like ‘Koti Chennayya’ (1973) by Aroor Bhimarao, Bayya Mallige (1974) by Sanjeeva Dandekeri, Bangar Patler (1993) by Richard Castelino, Oriyardori Asal (2011) by Vijaykumar Shetty Kodialbail, Chaali Polilu (2014) by Prakash Pandeshwar, Appe Teacher (2018) by Sunil and Niharika Shetty, and a few others.

Dr Sanjeeva Dandekeri, a medical practitioner, who has acted and produced ‘Bayya Mallige’ and ‘Bollithota’ during 1970s, says the industry has witnessed many ups and downs in the last five decades.

“It’s been a bitter experience for majority of them who dabbled in films which made them leave it after one or two movies.”

In the first decade from 1971 to 1981, 16 Tulu movies were released while in the next two decades the numbers came down to 8 and 5. Then there was an exponential rise in films. The year 2011 was a turning point for the industry. ‘Oriyardori Asal’, a trendsetter comedy released that year, is the most successful movie till date. It was released in over a dozen centres including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and ran for at least 100 days in some places.

According to observers, the success rate is anywhere between 10 and 15 per cent out of 100 movies. Most of them know that Tulu movie-making is not a profitable venture but give it a shot as a matter of status. And one cannot also expect Tulu movies to make it big in terms of profit because of multiple factors. The country’s Tulu-speaking population is just 20 lakh (majority of them concentrated in Dakshina Kannada and parts of Udupi and Kasaragod districts) and the cosmopolitan culture of the region makes the competition far more tougher as Tulu films have to fight for space and audience with Kannada, English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies. Even some of the good Tulu movies get edged out by the other language movies if there is no gap in the release dates.

The major grouse of film critics and movie goers is quality—lack of a good storyline. There is too much dependency on “double meaning comedy” for success for which both the makers and audience are blamed. Also, since most Tulu actors are from theatre, the cinema is seen as a continuation of theatre. Also, the conversion of acting from dramatic to cinematic has to happen.

“In a way, I also need to be blamed for this situation. After I did ‘Oriyardori Asal’, a non-stop comedy, there was repetition of the same genre movies,” says Vijaykumar Shetty Kodialbail.He adds: “I know Tulu cinema is a not a big market to attract best talents and new ideas. But at least those who hail from here and have done big in Kannada and other movies should contribute for its success.”

However, there have been some good movies that have even won national and state awards like ‘Paddayi’, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth directed by Abhaya Simha, ‘Madipu’ by Chethan Mundadi, Bangar Patler and Sudda.

Actor-turned-minister Jayamala started her film career in Tulu and has acted opposite K N Taylor and Sanjeeva Dandekeri. Kannada actors like Pandaribai, Ashwath, Rajesh, Avinash have also acted in Tulu movies. In the beginning, popular singers P B Srinivas, S Janaki and S P Balasubramanyam have lent their voices. Tulu Cinema has more to offer and hopes to dazzle a wider audience.