‘Despite being a star, Puneeth is so down to earth’

Published: 28th January 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 08:44 AM

The actor with Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

Says Anupama Parameswaran about her co-star in Natasaarvabhouma; actor’s only regret is not having dubbed for the film She is just not the Premam girl, but the curly-haired girl from Premam. That’s how Anupama Parameswaran describes herself. “But, it feels great to be remembered for my debut. Despite having a small role, it was impactful and boosted my career,” she says.

Over the years, Anupama has established herself in Telugu and Tamil. She will be making her entry to Kannada with Natasaarvabhouma, a   film made under Rockline Productions and directed by Pavan Wadeyar, in which she is paired opposite Puneeth Rajkumar. “I have gotten a good opening in every industry I have stepped into. I have got to work with big production houses, films with good stories and co-stars. It’s the same case with Natasaarvabhouma,” she says.

In Kannada, it was Pavan’s script that caught her attention.”When he narrated the story, I was hooked. I enjoyed shooting for this character too. The content of the film and my role appealed to me. Hopefully, the audience will feel the same too,” she says.

Despite the industry being completely new to her, she is confident that she will make a connect with Sandalwood soon. “It reminded of me how I started with A Aa in Telugu. I was a complete stranger. However, after two years, I know a lot of people there. It will be the same here too,” she says.

We ask her about her lawyer’s role and Anupama get cagey. “Sssh...I can’t reveal much about the character other than the fact that I am playing a lawyer. On February 7, when the film releases, everything will be known,” she says.

Her only regret is that she couldn’t dub in Kannada for Natasaarvabhouma. “When I step into a new industry, I have always made sure that I learn the language, and also dub in my voice. But somehow, it didn’t work in Kannada. I had around 15 days of shoot for Natasarvabhouma, during which I was also shuttling between other projects. There were time constraints and I didn’t want to ask the director whether I could dub. However, if I am offered another Kannada film, I will make sure I dub, and perfectly,” she says.  

For Natasaarvabhouma, she shot in Bengaluru and Kolkata. “Director Pavan Wadeyar and cinematographer Vaidy made sure I was very comfortable. I did have butterflies in the stomach on the first day, but then everything settled down,” says Anupama, who was awestruck by Puneeth’s simple nature. “Puneeth sir was an amazing co-star. I was inspired by his simplicity. For being a star, he’s so down to earth,” she adds.

*Home is where the heart is*

Anupama is on a well-deserved breaking after shooting extensively. “When I was juggling multiple projects, I would go home even if I got a day’s break. That helped me unplug and recharge. Cooking is a huge stress-buster,” says Anupama, who has a couple of films lined up, but is waiting for confirmations before she reveals them.

