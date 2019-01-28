It’s a dream come true for KISS’ young musician

By Express News Service

Film KISS will introduce Adi Hari to the world as music director. The 18-year-old musician, is excited that his first track - Neene Modalu Neene Kone has Shreya Ghoshal rendering her voice. “A renowned singer like her singing for my first is like a dream come true,” says the new talent.

He hails from a family of musicians — Adi’s parents V Harikrishna and Vani, who are established musicians. His mother is the granddaughter of veteran composer GK Venkatesh. “All credit goes to Arjun anna (AP Arjun, director of KISS) without whom, this wouldn’t have been possible,” says Adi, who started studying music after class 10. He is currently learning from Stephen’s College of Film Music under the guidance of Ravi Kashyap and Praveen Duth Stephen.

Growing up, Adi always knew he was going to be a musician. “While I always wanted to become a musician, and my father suggested I become a programmer. I’m giving that a thought too,” says Adi, who learns from his dad too. “I am now in the process of learning music programming.”

Incidentally, the music director of Arjun’s KISS is Harikrishna. “One day Arjun was at home and my dad was busy. The director gave me the lyrics and asked me whether I wanted to try my hands at composing. Without much thought, I started working on my piano. I’d never thought that Shreya ma’am would be singing the first track,” he says.