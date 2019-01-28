Home Entertainment Kannada

It’s a dream come true for KISS’ young musician

Incidentally, the music director of Arjun’s KISS is Harikrishna.

Published: 28th January 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

V Harikrishna, Adi Hari and Vani

By Express News Service

Film KISS will introduce Adi Hari to the world as music director. The 18-year-old musician, is  excited that his first track - Neene Modalu Neene Kone has Shreya Ghoshal rendering her voice. “A renowned singer like her singing for my first is like a dream come true,” says the new talent.

He hails from a family of musicians — Adi’s parents V Harikrishna and Vani, who are established musicians. His mother is the granddaughter of veteran composer GK Venkatesh. “All credit goes to Arjun anna (AP Arjun, director of KISS) without whom, this wouldn’t have been possible,” says Adi, who started studying music after class 10. He is currently learning from Stephen’s College of Film Music under the guidance of Ravi Kashyap and Praveen Duth  Stephen.

Growing up, Adi always knew he was going to be a musician. “While I always wanted to become a musician, and my father suggested I become a programmer. I’m giving that a thought too,” says Adi, who learns from his dad too. “I am now in the process of learning music programming.”

Incidentally, the music director of Arjun’s KISS is Harikrishna. “One day Arjun was at home and my dad was busy.  The director gave me the lyrics and asked me whether I wanted to try my hands at composing. Without much thought, I started working on my piano. I’d never thought that Shreya ma’am would be singing the first track,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp