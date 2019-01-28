Raghu Dixit to lend voice in Panchatantra

By Express News Service

In Panchatantra, director Yogaraj Bhat has joined hands with music director V Harikrishna. Now, the latest we hear is that musician and well known singer, Raghu Dixit will be lending his voice to one of the tracks.

A song from the film’s album will be out next week. The romantic drama, set against a racing backdrop, will be placed during a competition. The team felt that Raghu’s voice would go with this particular track.

Panchatantara, starring Vihan and Sonal Monteiro, along with Akshara Gowda, is now waiting for the censor’s verdict, after which they will make an official announcement on the film’s release date.

Produced by Hariprasad Jayanna and Hemanth Paradka, the film in all likelihood, will be out in theatres in February. The film’s DOP is by Sugnaan, and Ranghayana Raghu, Deepak Shetty are part of the cast.

The film, which has been creating a pre-release buzz, is likely to be remade in Telugu and Hindi. And Yogaraj Bhat will be helming the project in both languages.