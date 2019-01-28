Home Entertainment Kannada

Raghu Dixit to lend voice in Panchatantra

In Panchatantra, director Yogaraj Bhat has joined hands with music director V Harikrishna.

Published: 28th January 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Panchatantra

By Express News Service

In Panchatantra, director Yogaraj Bhat has joined hands with music director V Harikrishna. Now, the latest we hear is that musician and well known singer, Raghu Dixit will be lending his voice to one of the tracks.

A song from the film’s album will be out next week. The romantic drama, set against a racing backdrop, will be placed during a competition.  The team felt that Raghu’s voice would go with this particular track.
Panchatantara, starring Vihan and Sonal Monteiro, along with Akshara Gowda, is now waiting for the censor’s verdict, after which they will make an official announcement on the film’s release date.

Produced by Hariprasad Jayanna and Hemanth Paradka, the film in all likelihood, will be out in theatres in February. The film’s DOP is by Sugnaan, and Ranghayana Raghu, Deepak Shetty are part of the cast.

The film, which has been creating a pre-release buzz, is likely to be remade in Telugu and Hindi. And Yogaraj Bhat will be helming the project in both languages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp