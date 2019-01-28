Yash makes calculated move as he preps for KGF 2

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

While KGF has marked a milestone in the film industry, Yash, we hear, is at cross-roads.The reason? ‘Rocky Bhai’ is finding it hard to decide which of his two project — KGF chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel, and My name is Kirataka, directed by Anil Kumar — he should go ahead with. After much thought, the actor has decided to go with KGF 2, and follow it with the shoot of Kirataka’s sequel.

The reason for this dilemma is because, KGF, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Film, is no more just a product of Karnataka. Having gained worldwide recognition, this has mounted the pressure on Yash. Being a new face at the national level, the actor who has had to compete with established actors from other regions. And even so, he has emerged victorious.

So, making a calculated move, KGF 2 will be at least four times bigger. The presenters of the magnus opus in Kannada and other languages want the actor to start off with the shoot for KGF 2 asap. “We were actually done with 40 per cent of the shoot for Kirataka sequel, before I took off for KGF chapter 1 promotions. However, with KGF being so well received, I had to take this decision of getting onto the sets of KGF 2 first,” says the actor. He adds that the post production of KGF 2 requires time, and if the shooting is delayed, then it will only result in a delay of the film’s release. “The producer is looking at a 2020 release. So, I plan to complete the shooting and give them time for post production work,” he further explains.

Yash also goes on to mention that he could have completed shoot for Kirataka sequel, provided he could get rid of the beard. “Kirataka requires that I have a clean shaven look. This is also one of the reasons I’m stuck. I have been sporting this bearded look for the last three-and-a-half months now, and in another two months I will be ready for the character that Prashanth requires of me in KGF 2. If I change my look now, it will delay the project,” he says.

May shoot

Going by the prep work, Yash plans to join the sets of KGF 2 from May. Initially, Yash —who had KGF chapter 1 releasing in November— was planning to complete shooting for Kirataka sequel in December and January. However, things didn’t go as planned because the release of KGF was pushed to December. Meanwhile, Anil Kumar (a long-time friend of Yash) is currently shooting for Daari Tappida Maga made under Jayanna Combines