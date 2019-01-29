Nikhil Kumar to associate with Lyca Productions

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nikhil Kumar’s second outing Seetharama Kalyana, directed by Harsha, is making the right noise at the box office. To make it extra special, the actor’s grandparents (former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his wife) watched the film on Sunday. The makers are organising a meet today to celebrate the success of the film. They will also be going on a tour across Karnataka in the coming days to celebrate the same. Meanwhile, the big news is that Nikhil will be joining hands with Lyca Production house, which has made films such as 2.0, Vada Chennai and is producing Indian 2. This association will mark Nikhil’s first film outside his home banner.

The announcement was made by the owner of Lyca Productions Subaskaran himself, at the trailer launch held in Mysuru on January 19, prior to the film’s release. Since the event was bought over by a private entertainment channel , an official news will be out once the channel airs the programme. The actor had previously met the producer of Lyca in Hyderabad, and after a few rounds of discussion, the two have come together for a project. Currently, the story is being worked on. Going by the speculations, the film will be made in four South Indian languages. “Yes, Subaskaran and my family share a good rapport, and we are thinking of associating for a project. He even spent time with us at the recent trailer launch where we discussed films. I am happy to associate with such a big production house. Right now, things are in the initial stages. More details will be revealed when we have the script ready,” Nikhil says.

As reported earlier , Nikhil, who is working on associating with the right kind of projects, will also be joining hands with CR Manohar for a film.