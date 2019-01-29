‘Pigeons in Bazaar  tested my directorial capabilities’

By Express News Service

After slogging it over the last many months, Suni is now getting ready for his result, when his sixth outing Bazaar releases on Friday, he will know how his film, a mass subject, has fared.

Not wanting to be branded as class director, Suni took on Bazaar, which he hopes will change his audience’s perception about him. “I like every film of mine to be different. Staring with Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Bahuparak, Operation Alamelamma, Chamak, and now Bazaar, I have always explored different sides to me. I also thought, with Bazaar, I will get to see a new section of audience,” he says, adding that as a director only fresh concepts excite him.

Bazaar started with a story on ‘betting’, and while doing so, Suni’s co- writer Prasanna told him about pigeon racing. “I started researching on it, and the story became interesting when I read about how Kings in Arabian countries mostly used pigeons to deliver messages, and how the racing actually came into existence. I also met people who are into pigeon racing for inputs,” says the director adding, “I took six months just to write the script after which I worked on the dialogues and other work.”

Bazaar will introduce a new face, Dhanveerah, along with Aditi Prabhudeva for whom it is her second film. “With a mass subject, I needed to make it believable with a youngster, who can hit 10 people and Dhanveerah had this well built body, and I thought he was perfect,” he says.

While Suni had to manage the entire team, he also had to handle pigeons. This, he says, tested his directorial capabilities. “Both the lead actors were well-prepared for their roles, before we went on floors. But handling the pigeons was the toughest task. It was like I had to listen to them and go by their directions. There were some situations in which I had to look for alternatives. While we could have completed shoot in 30 days, it took double the time because we had pigeons too. However, the end result has been satisfying and the product is looking good, the final judge are the viewers,” he says.

At a time when we have filmmakers trying their hand at similar subjects, Suni has always done the different. Apparently, the director and team researched on the films that had pigeons in their stories to make sure there are no similarities in their film. “There were at least four films with pigeons and when I found that there were some similar scenes in other movies, I deleted those and worked on fresh ones,” says Suni, who worked in tandem with Prasanna, Jayasimha and Srikanth.