Suman Ranganath back on small screen to judge dance reality show

Even with a handful of films in her kitty, Suman Ranganath has taken on a project for the small screen.

Published: 29th January 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Even with a handful of films in her kitty, Suman Ranganath has taken on a project for the small screen. The actor, who is currently shooting for Totapuri, is also set to judge a dance reality show, Thakadimitha, along with Ravichandran and well-known dancer, Anuradha. The dance show will be aired on Colors Kannada. “It’s almost after a decade that I am getting back to the small screen. I have previously judged a reality show, but coming back after so many years is exciting,” says Suman, who will be now juggling between the sets of Totapuri and her dance reality show. “I had a 45-day schedule for Vijayaprasad’s film of which I have completed around 30 days. I still have a large portions to be shot,” she says.

Suman is also looking forward to the release of Hemanth M Rao’s Kavaludari and Dandupalam 4. Meanwhile, the actor tells us that she is in discussion with two directors, and will talk about it when she gets a clear picture.

