Sunny Kaushal,Rukshar Dhillon in RSVP’s next Bhangra Paa Le

Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon will be starring in RSVP Movies’ upcoming dance franchise film, Bhangra Paa Le.

By Express News Service

Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon will be starring in RSVP Movies’ upcoming dance franchise film, Bhangra Paa Le. The film is written by Dheeraj Rattan and will be directed by debutante Sneha Taurani. The story follows Sunny’s character Jaggi Singh — a part-time DJ and a full-time Bhangra dancer — as he goes on to represent India and the dance form in some of the biggest dance competitions across the world.

Rukshar Dhillon

“Bhangra is something that is very close to me. Being a Punjabi, I have grown up on Punjabi music and Bhangra and till date, it is my go-to jam. I feel very passionate about Bhangra and being a part of a film based on it feels very surreal,” says Sunny, who made his acting debut in the 2018 film, Gold.

Speaking about making her directorial debut with Bhangra Paa Le, Sneha Taurani says, “The script of the film takes you into a world where music and dance define its characters and their goals. I am hoping to showcase Bhangra in its authentic form and present the audience an overview of its history and its modern-day adaptation. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut.”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala adds, “At RSVP we are looking forward to stories that must be told through the voice of talented youngsters like Sneha. Sunny is one of the most promising youngsters out there and I can’t wait to see the magic they weave.”

