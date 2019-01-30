Home Entertainment Kannada

Byatraya  ropes in music director Gurukiran and DOP Sarvesh Murari

Published: 30th January 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Gurukiran

Ravichandran and Chetan will be seen sharing screen space in the movie, Byatraya, which is  directed by Madan Ramigani,  It will also feature senior actor, Umashree, who will be making a comeback after six years. The latest update on this project is that Gurukiran has been roped in to score music for the film. RS Productions is associating with the music director after seven years. Byatraya also brings in well-known cinematographer Sarvesh Murari. A well known cameraman of the Telugu industry, he is currently associated with Raghava Lawrence for Kanchana 3. Only the heroine has been finalised so far for the multi-starrer, which will roll from February 6

