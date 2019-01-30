Chiranjeevi Sarja on signing spree,bags his next film

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Chiranjeevi Sarja is on a professional high. Even with his kitty full of exciting projects, the actor is all set to take up a new film, which will be directed by Naveen Reddy, who will be making his directorial debut with this film. Chiru, who has a line-up of Raja Marthanda, Aa Kshana, Ranam, and Singha, will be associating with Nagabharana for Jugari Cross, a film produced by Kaddipudi Chandru. He will also be collaborating with Anil Mandya for a film.

Chiranjeevi Sarja

Chiru’s new project, which is yet to be titled, will be produced by Tarun Shivappa, whose last film was Victory sequel. The film’s muhurath has been fixed for February 12, before which the production house will be revealing the title. The film, in all likelihood, will kickstart in March or April.

The script of the film is written by Vidyadhar, who was previously known as MK Maheshwar, and has directed Upendra’s News released in 2005. He had written the script of Nandhi, which starred Sudeep.

Also, coming on board will be music director Ritvik, who had scored music for Sankashta Kara Ganapathy. Camera work will be handled by Balu. Having associated with well known cinematographer, Senthil Kumar, he has also worked for Peter Heins’ debut directorial. Maasti Manju will write the dialogues for the film, which is touted to be an entertainer, and inspirational youth story.