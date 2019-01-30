Home Entertainment Kannada

Patralekhaa to make Kannada debut with 'Where is my Kannadaka?' 

The film will go on floors in April and will also have a schedule in London.

Published: 30th January 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Patralekhaa is all set to make her Kannada film debut with the movie titled, "Where is my Kannadaka?" She will star opposite Golden Ganesh in the action comedy.

The film will be helmed by debutant director duo, real-life couple Raaj and Damini.

Patralekhaa said she is looking forward to featuring in her maiden Kannada film.

"I am super excited to be working on it. While I can't reveal about the role right now, but I can definitely say that it's a kind of role that I haven't portrayed on the screen so far and that makes it special for me," the actor said in a statement.

The film will go on floors in April and will also have a schedule in London.

The makers are eyeing a release later this year.

Patralekhaa made her debut with Hansal Mehta's 2014 film "CityLights".

Her last film was "Nanu Ki Jaanu", which released in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Patralekhaa Kannada debut Where is my Kannadaka?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp