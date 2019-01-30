Home Entertainment Kannada

People have started comparing Anukta to Rangitaranga : Ashwath Samuel

Ashwath Samuel has been juggling between his full-time job and a film that he’s directing.

Ashwath Samuel has been juggling between his full-time job and a film that he’s directing. Based out of Dubai, and handling inflight entertainment for a Rahbani group, he has come up with his first feature film, Anukta. It’s a mystery crime thriller, with a touch of Mangaluru’s culture -  Daiva Kola. According to Ashwath, people have already started comparing the film to Anup Bhandari’s debut Rangitaranga, because of divine elements. “Anukta is the story of a double murder. The script was written by my friend. It was a horror subject, which I have converted into a investigative thriller,” he says.  

With his father involved in writing, and mother into theatre activities, Ashwath says, “I feel I belong here.” Previous to his stint in Dubai, the director has been associated with crime series CID and horror anthology series Aahat.  He has also associated with SaharaONe. “I am from Mangaluru and wanted to do a film, which was backed by producer Harish Bangera, who is from the coastal belt,” says Ashwath, adding, “Since the subject was close to me, I enjoyed working on the subject.”

The film, starring Sampath Kumar, Anu Prabhakar, Sangeetha Bhat, was technically challenging. “But now, I am realising the stress of taking cinema to theatres. In fact, I completed shooting for the film in 28 days. This is helping me get familiar with the industry, and makes it easier for my next film,” says Ashwanth, who has already been offered a project from the same producer.

Despite the film being a mystery thriller, it will also cater to the family audience. “Anukta is for the new generation. The film has Nobin Paul’s music and Manohar Joshi’s cinematography,” he signs off.

