This time, Aishani Shetty explores life in a metro

Aishani Shetty has changed the way she looks at her roles.

Aishani Shetty has changed the way she looks at her roles. This, especially after her last flick, Naduve Antaravirali, in which she is still remembered for the song Shakuntale Sikkalu. Aishani’s next offering is Nam Gani, B.Com Pass, directed by Abhishek Shetty, who is also the film’s hero.

Having gained experience with short films, this will be Abhishek’s first feature flick. “It’s a whole new team, and has an interesting topic to explore. It is about life in a metro, and about the challenges youngsters are facing in choosing a career after graduation. But all of it is narrated in a humorous style. I have completed the first schedule of the film, and we will resume shooting from the first week of February,” says Aishani, who shared the first stills from Nam Gani ...with us.

The character will show her in two different timelines and in two shades.”I will seen as a school girl and an adult. My role brings about the turning point in the hero’s life. I felt that it was interesting to handle two types of shades in the same film,” she says.

The film, made under Brindavan Enterprise, is produced by Nagesh who had previously produced 2nd Half. The cast includes Suchendra Prasad, Sudha Belawadi and Jahangir. The film also introduces new music director Vikas Vasishta. The background score is being done by Nobil Paul for the film, which has cinematography by Nagaraj.

Aishani says the film is not a typical hero-heroine film, but emphasises on the content. Certain issues of living in the urban scenario will be looked into,” she says. 

