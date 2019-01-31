Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Film on demonetisation still holds good’

At  a time when the entire country was going through a phase of disorientation due to demonetisation, director of Last Bus, S D Aravind picked Mataash as the subject of his next film.

Published: 31st January 2019

By Express News Service

At  a time when the entire country was going through a phase of disorientation due to demonetisation, director of Last Bus, S D Aravind picked Mataash as the subject of his next film. A little more than 2 years later, the film is set for release and according to the director, demonetisation still occupies the thoughts of every Indian from time to time. He is confident that the film will generate the same amount of interest even today.

“It is a comical thriller, which brings together groups of young boys and girls, who travel from different locations to try and use the banned money. The twist arrives when one member from each group goes missing. They wake up confused and disoriented and the search for them begins, albeit in a hilarious manner,” the director explains. Aravind said that the film was a roller coaster ride filled with fun, comedy and utter confusion. Mataash features Samarth Narasimharaju, Ravikiran Rajendran, Rajani Bharadwaj, Aishwaraya Sindogi, Nandagopal and Vaidhyanathan. The film also has appearances by Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Ganesh Raj and Balaji among others.

Ask Aravind how the story of demonetisation could be turned into a humourous movie and he replies, “We have not touched upon the government policy at all. Secondly, it is about how people ran behind money, and how they made use of loop holes. That in itself becomes a comical journey,” he says.

