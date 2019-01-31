Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I wanted my character to appear as real as possible’

Even though Ganesh initally gave 25 days for shooting, he took another 20 days to fit into the character.

Published: 31st January 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Preetham Gubbi, whose film 99 went on floors in December, has completed a 35-day schedule. Apparently, the team had a tight schedule and  shot  the film--in the coastal belt--day and night. The film, inspired by a Tamil hit flick 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, features Ganesh and Bhavana in the Kannada version. Left with one song to shoot, the makers have revealed Ganesh’s look from the film. Going by the latest stills, there is no doubt that the actor has gone the extra mile for his transformation. “I really loved the role, which is what helped in making the transformation,” says the actor

Even though Ganesh initally gave 25 days for shooting, he took another 20 days to fit into the character. The actor says that the role allowed him to be himself. “It’s an intense character. However, I tried to keep it natural. I wanted my role to appear as real as possible,” he says.

Ganesh adds, “I had to put on at least three kilos within 20 days, and grow a beard for the shoot. Just as I completed the schedule for Geetha, I started preparing for 99. I stopped exercising and all I did was eat everything I liked to gain weight. By the time I went on the sets, I  weighed four kilos more, which well fit the role.” He is exercising rigorously to get back to shape for his next film, Geetha.

