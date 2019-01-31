KGF re-releases in 35 locations across USA  this week

By Express News Service

This might be yet another first for a Kannada film, and another record for the makers of KGF. The Yash-starrer, which will complete 50 days next week, will be re-released in the USA. This Friday, Weekend Cinemas, the distributors of KGF in the West, will be releasing the film in 35 locations.

KGF, which was released on December 20 in the West was running a full house. However, owing to other film releases from various languages, KGF had to be withdrawn. Now, it seems like the film is back on demand. Apparently, the distributor sent a request to all the theatres, who were more than happy to bring back KGF to the silverscreen.

The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, is made under Hombale Films, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. It features Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead, along with B Suresha, Ayyappa P Sharma among others in the ensemble cast.