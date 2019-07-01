Home Entertainment Kannada

Aditi Prabhudeva comes on board Yogaraj Bhat’s multi-starrer, Gaalipata 2

The first venture of producer Mahesh Danannavar also stars Sharan, Pawan Kumar Rishi, Sharmiela Mandre, Sonal Monterio and Anant Nag.

Published: 01st July 2019

By Express News Service

The cast of Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming directorial Gaalipata 2 has only gotten bigger, with Aditi Prabhudeva joining the team. Aditi, who happens to be one of the busiest heroines in Sandalwood, with projects such as Singa, Operation Nakshatra, Totapuri and Rangayaki in her kitty, will a be part of this multi-starrer being produced by Mahesh Danannavar.

The film, touted to be a franchise of the Gaalipata series, also features Sharan, Pavan Kumar, Rishi, Sharmiela Mandre and Sonal Monteiro. 

Also seen in a pivotal role will be Anant Nag. In addition, a couple of more actors will be finalised, including a Chinese or a Korean heroine, and an actor from West Bengal.

The storyline chosen by Bhatru traces the life of three youngsters belonging to different backgrounds from Bengaluru, Mandya and Dharwad.

The film will be shot in the unexplored destinations of Karnataka and London, which have been decided upon following a recce. Arjun Janya will score the music for the film while Jayanth Kaikini will pen the lyrics, and Advaita Gurumurthy will handle cinematography.

