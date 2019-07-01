Home Entertainment Kannada

Gokak agitation to be explored in Ganesh-starrer Geetha

This is the first time a film directed by Vijay Naagendra is exploring the episode of the early 1980s for the silver screen.

Published: 01st July 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Ganesh’s character is that of a hardcore Kannadiga in the film, Geetha.

Ganesh’s character is that of a hardcore Kannadiga in the film, Geetha.

By Express News Service

The makers of Geetha released a teaser on Monday, ahead of lead actor Ganesh’s birthday, which he celebrates on Tuesday. Going by the glimpses, the film throws light on an important episode, the Gokak agitation, which is being explored for the first time in Kannada films.    

Vijay Naagendra, who is making his directorial debut with Geetha, says that the subject is not just about love blossoming between a boy and a girl. One of the episodes in the narration explains the love a person has for the language too. 

“Ganesh’s character is that of a hardcore Kannadiga, and we have shot an episode revolving around the agitation. This occurred when the Karnataka government allowed children to take up any language of their choice as a first language, out of Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It was a free option but this did not go down well with Gokak and a few others,” Naagendra explains. 

The writers wanted the government to scrap the policy and make Kannada the first language, but they were not taken seriously. They then started looking for a known face for their agitation when they managed to get the support of Dr. Rajkumar who lent his support. “His support made the difference and the government accepted the proposal,” explained Naagendra, who is happy to explore this episode in his film. “It is definitely to enlighten people of this generation who are unaware of this agitation,” he added.

“Through this, I wanted to say that Geetha is not just a love story with a girl, but also the love for Kannada language. It is one of the reasons why Ganesh also carries the personality in his style by having a Kannada flag as his badge,” the director added.

Naagendra also clarified that Geetha will carry the shadow of the legend Shankar Nag. “Shankar Nag was a visionary and a fighter, he was proud to be a Kannadiga and spread the language. That’s why we thought it was apt to blend the legend’s characterisation into Ganesh’s,” he said.   

The film, made under the actor’s home banner -- Golden Films -- in association with producer Syed Salaam Geetha, marks the debut of Parvarthy Arun and Prayaga Martin in Kannada, which also features Shanvi Srivastava in a pivotal role. Currently, in the post-production stage, the film has support from director Santhosh Ananddramm. The film has V Harikrishna scoring music and cinematography by 
Sreesha Kuduvalli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Naagendra Syed Salaam Geetha Geetha Gokak agitation Kannada film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
Video
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp