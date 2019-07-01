Muniratna Kurukshetra release moved to August 2?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The much-awaited mythological drama, Muniratna Kurukshetra, which is hitting theatres in August is likely to release a week earlier than expected. The film, which was initially scheduled for August 9 on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi, may now happen on August 2. “Going by the developments at the production house, there are 50:50 chances of the film getting advanced by a week.

A still from Muniratna Kurukshetra

A final decision will be taken about shifting the release date, and if so, an official announcement will be made by the production house in a day or two,” a source said. The epic drama will be the second Kannada film after KGF that will see a release in five languages.

Meanwhile, a mega audio launch is planned on July 7. It is touted to be a starry affair and a public event. The audio rights of Muniratna Kurukshetra have been bagged by Lahari, while music has been scored by

V Harikrishna and lyrics written by Nagendra Prasad.

Rockline Venkatesh to distribute Muniratna Kurukshetra worldwide in 5 languages Produced by Muniratna, Darshan’s 50th film will be distributed by Rockline Venkatesh, who is planning a worldwide release. The film, which will be out in Kannada, will be simultaneously dubbed and released in four others languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The makers are planning to list the number of theatres closer to the release date.

Consisting of an ensemble cast, Muniratna Kurukshetra is an epic war film written by J K Bharavi and directed by Naganna. The mythological drama is based on the poem, Gadhayuddha by Ranna, which is the representation of Mahabharata from the view of Duryodhana, a character played by Darshan.

Apart from the Challenging Star, the film features a host of stars, including Ambareesh, V Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Srinath, Srinivasa Murthy, Shashikumar, Nikhil Kumar Danish Akthar Saifi, Sonu Sood, Yashas, P Ravishankar, Sneha, Megha Raj, and Hariprriya, among others.