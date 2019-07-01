Home Entertainment Kannada

Muniratna Kurukshetra release moved to August 2?

The latest buzz doing the rounds is that the upcoming mythological drama may be out in theatres a week before its planned release on August 9.

Published: 01st July 2019 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kurukshetra film screengrab

Kurukshetra film screengrab (YouTube)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The much-awaited mythological drama, Muniratna Kurukshetra, which is hitting theatres in August is likely to release a week earlier than expected. The film, which was initially scheduled for August 9 on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi, may now happen on August 2. “Going by the developments at the production house, there are 50:50 chances of the film getting advanced by a week.

A still from Muniratna Kurukshetra

A final decision will be taken about shifting the release date, and if so, an official announcement will be made by the production house in a day or two,” a source said. The epic drama will be the second Kannada film after KGF that will see a release in five languages.

Meanwhile, a mega audio launch is planned on July 7. It is touted to be a starry affair and a public event. The audio rights of Muniratna Kurukshetra have been bagged by Lahari, while music has been scored by 
V Harikrishna and lyrics written by Nagendra Prasad.   

Rockline Venkatesh to distribute Muniratna Kurukshetra worldwide in 5 languages  Produced by Muniratna, Darshan’s 50th film will be distributed by Rockline Venkatesh, who is planning a worldwide release. The film, which will be out in Kannada, will be simultaneously dubbed and released in four others languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The makers are planning to list the number of theatres closer to the release date. 

Consisting of an ensemble cast, Muniratna Kurukshetra is an epic war film written by J K Bharavi and directed by Naganna. The mythological drama is based on the poem, Gadhayuddha by Ranna, which is the representation of Mahabharata from the view of Duryodhana, a character played by Darshan.

WATCH TRAILER: 

Apart from the Challenging Star, the film features a host of stars, including Ambareesh, V Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Srinath, Srinivasa Murthy, Shashikumar, Nikhil Kumar Danish Akthar Saifi, Sonu Sood, Yashas, P Ravishankar, Sneha, Megha Raj, and Hariprriya, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muniratna Kurukshetra J K Bharavi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
Video
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp