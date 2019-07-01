Pailwaan targets over 2,500 screens worldwide

By Express News Service

Geared up for release in August, Pailwaan, starring Sudeep, has the production house targeting approximately 2,500 screens worldwide. The makers, looking for a pan-India approach, are in talks with some of the biggest distributors across India.

Accordingly, the Telugu version has been bagged by Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram. A well-known production house which distributed KGF will now be releasing Pailwaan in Tollywood.

Meanwhile, director Krishna, who is bankrolling the film under RRR Motion Pictures, is on the verge of closing the deal with the top distributor in Karnataka to release the Kannada version, and also with distributors who will be releasing the dubbed version of the film in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Our source says the production house will be signing the agreement this week, and an official announcement will be made soon.

Meanwhile, the film’s audio rights are equally creating a buzz, and the production house is striking a big deal with an audio company, which will be in place soon. “A bit of every song composed by @ArjunjanyaAJ will be released, starting next week’(sic) has been Sudeep’s lines in his latest tweet, who also mentions ‘Look out for the official release date soon.’ (sic).

The film, which features Sudeep as a boxer and a wrestler, also features Akanksha Singh in the female lead along with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who makes his Kannada debut. The star cast also includes Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh and Sharath Lohitashva. The film has cinematography by Karunakara.