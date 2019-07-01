Prakash Raj latest to join Yuvarathnaa team

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The latest entrant to Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming film, Yuvarathnaa, is none other than Prakash Raj. Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, shooting is currently going on in various parts of Karnataka.

Prakash Raj

A notable actor across south India and Bollywood, who was busy with his political work, is back to face the arc lights after a long gap. Yuvarathnaa comes with a tagline - Power of Youth, and is set against a college backdrop.

Rumour has it that Raj will be playing the role of a principal or a college lecturer as he fits the bill.

This piece of news will be officially announced by the production house - Hombale Films, when they will throw more details on the actor’s role. Meanwhile, the current schedule of Yuvarathnaa has Sayeeshaa resuming her shoot. An established heroine in Tamil, she is making her Sandalwood debut opposite Puneeth.

The film also features Dhananjay as antagonist and also has Raadhika Sarathkumar and Arun Gowda as part of the cast.