Sneak peek of Inspector Vikram to be out on July 4

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj, who is juggling two to three projects, has completed the shooting for his upcoming film, Inspector Vikram, and the team has just one song pending for wrap-up.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film, made under Vikyath Chitra Productions, that marks the directorial debut of Sri Narasimha, will unveil a sneak peek of the movie on July 4, on the occasion of Prajwal’s birthday.

The team released a teaser earlier when they unveiled the first look of Prajwal, and this will give a glimpse of the actor’s role.

The film stars Bhavana Menon, who has been paired opposite the actor. Also, Raghu Mukherjee will be seen as an antagonist for the first time. One of the attractions will also be Darshan’s special role in Inspector Vikram -- that of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The film’s music has been scored by Charan Raj and Naveen Kumar has handled the camera work. Prajwal Devaraj, who has become one of the busiest stars in Sandalwood, currently has at least nine projects in hand, including the latest project with debutant director Khadar Kumar, which is being produced by Disha Entertainments.