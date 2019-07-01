Home Entertainment Kannada

Sneak peek of Inspector Vikram to be out on July 4

Made under the banner of Vikyath Chitra Productions, the film is directed by Sri Narasimha.

Published: 01st July 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Prajwal Devaraj

Prajwal Devaraj

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj, who is juggling two to three projects, has completed the shooting for his upcoming film, Inspector Vikram, and the team has just one song pending for wrap-up.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film, made under Vikyath Chitra Productions, that marks the directorial debut of Sri Narasimha, will unveil a sneak peek of the movie on July 4, on the occasion of Prajwal’s birthday.

Prajwal Devaraj

The team released a teaser earlier when they unveiled the first look of Prajwal, and this will give a glimpse of the actor’s role.

The film stars Bhavana Menon, who has been paired opposite the actor. Also, Raghu Mukherjee will be seen as an antagonist for the first time. One of the attractions will also be Darshan’s special role in Inspector Vikram -- that of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The film’s music has been scored by Charan Raj and Naveen Kumar has handled the camera work. Prajwal Devaraj, who has become one of the busiest stars in Sandalwood, currently has at least nine projects in hand, including the latest project with debutant director Khadar Kumar, which is being produced by Disha Entertainments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prajwal Devaraj Inspector Vikram Vikyath Chitra Productions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
Video
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp