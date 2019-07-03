Confirmed: Priya Varrier to make her Kannada debut in Raghu Kovi’s film

By Express News Service

Seeing the ‘wink girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier of Oru Adaar Love fame in a Kannada film may finally become reality, as the actor will be part of Raghu Kovi’s debut project produced by BS Sudhindra. This confirmation comes from the production house, which is happy to have her on board in the film.

She will be paired opposite Suraj Kumar, who is also making his debut with this yet-to-be-titled film. The director met the actor at her house in Thrissur in May, and she had showed interest in the project. An official confirmation will be made at the grand muhurath, which is planned for August 9, on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi.

The production house plans to invite a couple of top celebrities from Sandalwood to attend the event.

The film has Arjun Janya on board as the music composer and Satya Hegde as the cinematographer. The shooting is likely to start in August. Priya, who started off in Malayalam films, is also entering Bollywood with Sridevi Bungalow. She has also signed her second Hindi film, Love Hackers. The actor is setting foot in Telugu films too, and is paired opposite Nithin in a romantic drama. Rumours are rife that she will soon be making her Tamil debut as well. Going by her career graph, it seems Priya, who became an overnight sensation with the scene featuring her wink, will be one of the youngest heroines to make a mark in five languages.