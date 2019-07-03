Home Entertainment Kannada

Upendra-starrer film 'I Love You' to hit screens in US and UK

The Upendra-starrer film, I Love You, which is doing well at the box office in Karnataka, is all set to travel overseas in the coming week.

Published: 03rd July 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 11:40 AM

'I Love You' film still

'I Love You' film still (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The Upendra-starrer film, I Love You, which is doing well at the box office in Karnataka, is all set to travel overseas in the coming week. R Chandru’s directorial will first hit 15 screens in the United States. Music director Gurukiran has taken the charge of releasing the film in America.

Upendra

It will also be released by Kiran in 20 screens in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Chandru is tying up with individual distributors in each country.

The director, who had made this bilingual in Telugu and Kannada, is now planning to make the film in Tamil. Chandru is conducting discussions with a couple of actors who he thinks will fit the bill. 

The film, which has Rachita Ram and Sonu Gowda as the female leads, features songs composed by the doctor-turned-music director, Kiran Thotambyle. The music has become a hit, with Maatanaadi Maayavade entering the list of chartbusters. The film’s cinematography has been done by Sugnaan.

