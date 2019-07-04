'Cop Kishore' on how he juggles between being agriculturist and actor

By Express News Service

Kishore, an agriculturist and an actor, says it is the monsoon season that has kept him busy on the field as well as in films too.

This, in the context of a series of his movies getting back-to-back releases. “Last week, I had a Tamil release, House Owner, in which I play an ex-army officer who is affected by Alzheimer’s, and I am happy that the film has received critical acclamation. This week, I have Devaki, followed by Nanna Prakara, AlpaVirama and a film titled 5,” he says.

Kishore

Of late, the actor has been considered a favourite for the role of a cop, as he yet again dons the police officer’s hat in Devaki, and will be seen in a similar character in Nanna Prakara and 5 too. The actor says that even though the cop role gets tiring, he makes sure to keep up with the public demand.

“It is just public acceptance, and filmmakers encash it. My cop role started with Duniya and a Telugu film, since then, the audience likes to see more of me in Khaki, and I don’t know how much of a difference I can bring to the same character. Having said that, if the role brings justification, then why not, feels Kishore, adding, “Devaki directed by Lohith is a touching story.”

Kishore has been part of multiple language films – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Sandalwood. However, he has reasons for taking long gaps in Kannada films. “Since I am part of mostly independent films, it is a tough task to complete the film, and releasing also becomes a lengthy process. I have a list of movies getting ready, and hope to see them coming on screen soon,” says Kishore, who is happy to juggle between being an agriculturist and an actor.

“Having worked for 14 years, I have done around 70 films, out of which, I am noted for about 20 of them. At the end of the day, I hold a good score on my report card,” he says