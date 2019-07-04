Home Entertainment Kannada

Early start in industry has worked to my benefit, says Prajwal Devaraj

Prajwal Devaraj, who started his film career as an 18-year-old, is turning a year older on July 4, but still feels like a fresher in the industry.

Published: 04th July 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Prajwal Devaraj

Prajwal Devaraj

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj, who started his film career as an 18-year-old, is turning a year older on Thursday but still feels like a fresher in the industry.

“I don’t think I have still reached a point where I have to limit myself. In fact, actors of my age are starting their careers now. Back then, the industry was speculating that I was too young to start off, but that has become my strength. Filmmakers are still looking to cast me as a college-goer, and feature me in romantic films, which is an advantage for me,” says Prajwal.

A still from Inspector Vikram

The actor adds that it is just work that has kept him busy round-the-clock all this time.

The line-up makes it obvious, consisting of Inspector Vikram directed by Sri Narasimha, Gentleman by Jadesh Kumar, and Lucky Shankar’s directorial, Arjun Gowda. Also on the list are  K Ramnarayan’s yet-to-be-titled project, a film with P C Shekhar, and the latest in his kitty — one to be helmed by Khadar Kumar.

“I am not going by quantity. I knew that each one was a good subject, which I didn’t want to miss out on, and I took it up as and when it was offered,” Prajwal says, adding, “More filmmakers are probably approaching me due to the pre-release business that my films are getting. However, I am filtering and choosing the best out of them. This is the kind of work I love to do. I also feel lucky that everything is falling into place.”

Even though he has a long list of films, it has been almost a year since Prajwal was seen on the silver screen, his last outing being Life Jothe Ondu Selfie. “Hopefully, I should have a release in September, and from then, I hope to have a 3-month gap between each film,” he responds.

The actor’s next release will be Inspector Vikram, which is now in the post-production stage. The makers have unveiled his latest look in the film, in which he plays the role of a cop.

Directed by Sri Narasimha, it has been made under the banner, Vikyath Pictures Production, in association with BagPipers, which is venturing into film production.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prajwal Devaraj Sri Narasimha Arjun Gowda Inspector Vikram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Video
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha on 5 July 2019. (Photo | LS TV screengrab)
Budget 2019: Copies arrive at Parliament for Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden speech
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp