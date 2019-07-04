Early start in industry has worked to my benefit, says Prajwal Devaraj

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj, who started his film career as an 18-year-old, is turning a year older on Thursday but still feels like a fresher in the industry.

“I don’t think I have still reached a point where I have to limit myself. In fact, actors of my age are starting their careers now. Back then, the industry was speculating that I was too young to start off, but that has become my strength. Filmmakers are still looking to cast me as a college-goer, and feature me in romantic films, which is an advantage for me,” says Prajwal.

A still from Inspector Vikram

The actor adds that it is just work that has kept him busy round-the-clock all this time.

The line-up makes it obvious, consisting of Inspector Vikram directed by Sri Narasimha, Gentleman by Jadesh Kumar, and Lucky Shankar’s directorial, Arjun Gowda. Also on the list are K Ramnarayan’s yet-to-be-titled project, a film with P C Shekhar, and the latest in his kitty — one to be helmed by Khadar Kumar.

“I am not going by quantity. I knew that each one was a good subject, which I didn’t want to miss out on, and I took it up as and when it was offered,” Prajwal says, adding, “More filmmakers are probably approaching me due to the pre-release business that my films are getting. However, I am filtering and choosing the best out of them. This is the kind of work I love to do. I also feel lucky that everything is falling into place.”

Even though he has a long list of films, it has been almost a year since Prajwal was seen on the silver screen, his last outing being Life Jothe Ondu Selfie. “Hopefully, I should have a release in September, and from then, I hope to have a 3-month gap between each film,” he responds.

The actor’s next release will be Inspector Vikram, which is now in the post-production stage. The makers have unveiled his latest look in the film, in which he plays the role of a cop.

Directed by Sri Narasimha, it has been made under the banner, Vikyath Pictures Production, in association with BagPipers, which is venturing into film production.