Home Entertainment Kannada

Rangitaranga producer, director to team up again 

Rangitaranga clocks four years on July 3 and its director Anup Bhandari completes six years of his foray into the film industry.

Published: 04th July 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rangitaranga

Rangitaranga

By Express News Service

Rangitaranga clocks four years on July 3. Director Anup Bhandari too completes six years of his foray into the film industry.

The mystery thriller, which was released in 2015, had an excellent start and created a new benchmark in the overseas market. It marked the debut of director-producer H K Prakash and actors Nirup Bhandari, Avantika Shetty and Radhika Chetan.

The director recalls how they waited for big Kannada films to release that year, and finally came up against the Telugu film, Baahubali, which is something that will remain as a memory forever.

“I had thought the film would go out of theatres in a week, as we didn’t get screens. But the film stood firm mainly because of the huge support given by the audience. Even though the film had a slow start, the producer never lost hope and always talked positively,” he adds. Producer Prakash and Anup are now in talks for another project, and the director is hopeful for a sequel.

“If I plan to do a sequel, I will go with the same title, and the same setting, but with a different story. Of course, Prakash and I have been wanting to collaborate on a project, and we will discuss it once both of us finish our prior commitments,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rangitaranga Anup Bhandari Kannada film industry Telugu film industry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Video
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha on 5 July 2019. (Photo | LS TV screengrab)
Budget 2019: Copies arrive at Parliament for Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden speech
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp