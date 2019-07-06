Jithan 2 actor Adi Keshava Reddy makes his Kannada debut with ‘Turning Point’

By Express News Service

Adi Keshava Reddy, who started his film career with a Tamil horror film, Jithan 2, has made his debut in a Kannada movie — Turning Point.

The Vinu Mahesh Rai-directed film is touted to be an action comedy.

“This will be my first film in Kannada, and I hope like the title, the film brings a ‘turning point’ in my career,” says the actor.

The makers, who recently released the audio under the music label, Lahari, are looking for an August release.

Meanwhile, the actor has taken up his second project, titled Majuoor.

The film will see Ramesh doubling as the director and producer.

Turning Point features Anika Rao and Disha Poovaiah, while cinematography has been handled by Vincent.

Music has been scored by AT Ravish and the film had 45 musicians coming together for a composition.