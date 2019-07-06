Home Entertainment Kannada

Jithan 2 actor Adi Keshava Reddy makes his Kannada debut with ‘Turning Point’

'This will be my first film in Kannada, and I hope like the title, the film brings a ‘turning point’ in my career,' says the actor.

Published: 06th July 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Adi Keshava Reddy, who started his film career with a Tamil horror film, Jithan 2, has made his debut in a Kannada movie — Turning Point.

The Vinu Mahesh Rai-directed film is touted to be an action comedy.

“This will be my first film in Kannada, and I hope like the title, the film brings a ‘turning point’ in my career,” says the actor.

The makers, who recently released the audio under the music label, Lahari, are looking for an August release.

Meanwhile, the actor has taken up his second project, titled Majuoor.

The film will see Ramesh doubling as the director and producer.

Turning Point features Anika Rao and Disha Poovaiah, while cinematography has been handled by Vincent.

Music has been scored by AT Ravish and the film had 45 musicians coming together for a composition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adi Keshava Reddy Jithan 2 Turning Point Adi Keshava Reddy Kannada debut Kannada movies Sandalwood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
Video
Karnataka government hit by 14 resignations: The inside story and analysis
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp