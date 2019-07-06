Raj B Shetty plays key role in Kiranraj’s directorial debut 777 Charlie

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming film featuring Labradors at different stages, 777 Charlie, would also have Raj B Shetty playing an important role, CE had reported earlier.

The makers, who have completed 50 per cent of the shooting, have now officially confirmed the actor being part of the cast, and have revealed more details of Raj’s character.

He will be seen as a veterinary doctor in the film, who plays a key role in bringing Charlie in Rakshit’s life, says director K Kiranraj, who has shared the latest stills from the film.

“Watching the combination of Raj and Rakshit will be a treat to the audience,” the director says.

The team of 777 Charlie will travel to north India to shoot for the second half, for which a schedule will be drawn depending on the release date of Avane Srimannarayana, the other film that Rakshit is working on. 777 Charlie has Sangeetha playing the female lead, while junior artistes Shavari and Pranaaya also play pivotal roles.

The film, presented by Pushkar Films, and produced under the Paramvah Studios banner, features Nobin Paul’s music and Aravind Kashyap’s cinematography.