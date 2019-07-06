Home Entertainment Kannada

Raj B Shetty plays key role in Kiranraj’s directorial debut 777 Charlie

The actor plays a veterinary doctor in the film starring Rakshit Shetty, which also features Labradors

Published: 06th July 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 777 Charlie

A still from 777 Charlie

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming film featuring Labradors at different stages, 777 Charlie, would also have Raj B Shetty playing an important role, CE had reported earlier.

The makers, who have completed 50 per cent of the shooting, have now officially confirmed the actor being part of the cast, and have revealed more details of Raj’s character.

He will be seen as a veterinary doctor in the film, who plays a key role in bringing Charlie in Rakshit’s life, says director K Kiranraj, who has shared the latest stills from the film.

“Watching the combination of Raj and Rakshit will be a treat to the audience,” the director says.

The team of 777 Charlie will travel to north India to shoot for the second half, for which a schedule will be drawn depending on the release date of Avane Srimannarayana, the other film that Rakshit is working on. 777 Charlie has Sangeetha playing the female lead, while junior artistes Shavari and Pranaaya also play pivotal roles.

The film, presented by Pushkar Films, and produced under the Paramvah Studios banner, features Nobin Paul’s music and Aravind Kashyap’s cinematography.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raj B Shetty 777 circle Ra Sandalwood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
Video
Karnataka government hit by 14 resignations: The inside story and analysis
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp