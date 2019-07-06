Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep, Manjunath to collaborate on film directed by Anup Bhandari

The actor will be getting associated with a project with his close  friend; this will not be Billa Ranga Baashaa, but another film to be helmed by the director

Published: 06th July 2019 10:28 AM

Sudeep

Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

So what’s Manjunath Gowda, (popularly known as Jack Manju) up to after Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, which was made in association with Kiccha Creations?

The producer is said to be getting ready for a project with Sudeep, who has been his good friend for 36 years. This piece of information was revealed by the actor himself during an interaction with a TV channel.

“The initial details about this project are that it will bring together Sudeep and Manjunath, and the film will be directed by Anup Bhandari,” a source tells us, clarifying that it will not be Billa Ranga Baashaa, but another subject.

Manjunath Gowda

The director has already narrated the story to the actor, and got a green signal.

“Sudeep had initially announced Billa Ranga Baashaa,under his home banner, but it has been tentatively pushed further. Instead, Anup has come up with another interesting subject for the actor,” our source tells us.

This yet-to-be-titled movie will be the next Kannada project for Sudeep, and will take off after Kotigobba 3.

At present, Sudeep is waiting for director S Krishna’s directorial, Pailwaan, to get released.

The actor, who is also working in films in other languages, will be seen in the Telugu magnum opus, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

He will also be seen in the Salman Khan-starring Hindi film, Dabangg 3, directed by  Prabhu Deva.

Manjunath Gowda Sudeep Anup Bhandari

