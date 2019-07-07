Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Politicians are made, Not born’

Actor Abhishek Ambareesh talks about his aspirations in Sandalwood and and his plans of joining politics

Published: 07th July 2019 05:00 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Abhishek is the newest successful entrant in Kannada cinema. The actor, who made his debut with Amar, seems to have received a warm welcome from his seniors, including stars such as Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Yash, Sudeep, and Rakshit Shetty. It helps that he is the son of celebrity parents: actor-turned-politician Ambareesh and now, present Lok Sabha MP, Sumalatha. The likes of Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi have all been reported to have lent support to Abhishek’s decision to take to cinema with Amar.

The film, directed by Nagashekar and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj, has garnered encouraging responses with many appreciating his performance, the film’s story, and the music by Arjun Janya. The actor is particularly happy with how his voice has been received. “I am told my acting reminds people of my dad (Ambareesh). People have been asking if this was deliberately done,” he says with a laugh. “I tell them that it is but natural; I am his son after all!” Dubbed the ‘Young Rebel Star’ in the industry, Abhishek hopes to use this momentum to build a long and successful career.

He realises it’s not going to be easy, especially given the competition from OTT platforms. He speaks of the challenge today to get people to theatres, away from the comfort of their home, but doesn’t think it to be an impossible task  “First of all, I don’t think we are really competing with them. Many of our films end up there after their theatrical release.

I think they add more value to the market and options for viewers. We don’t know what the future holds, but I am confident that theatrical releases will never go out of fashion,” he says, citing the examples of films like KGF, Dangal, Baahubali and Avengers: Endgame to support his optimism. “These are a few films that have grossed thousands of crores from theatres. People are still watching them on the big screen.”

Given Ambareesh was an actor-turned-politician, and Sumalatha recently won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya, the actor is not a novice to the world of politics. He admits that he is seeking to understand both cinema and politics. The 25-year-old made local headlines when he campaigned for his mother in Mandya, Karnataka. Does this hint at future plans of turning a politician? He says, “I will always stand in support of my mother, and will help her to the best of my ability.” But he claims to not have any political aspirations as of now. “I am only a fledging actor,” he says, adding, “It’s a quality you develop as you grow. And in any case, it is the people who will decide whether you are fit to lead them. It is not up to an individual to decide. Right now, all I can say is that my film, Amar,is my first step in my cinematic journey.Before I decide on doing anything else, I want to make my mark in the film industry.”

