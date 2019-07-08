Olave Mandara 2 in the making

By Express News Service

Director Jayathirta’s Olave Mandara, starring Srikanth and Aakanksha Mansukhani, was released in 2011 and won critical acclaim. Now, SR Patil’s upcoming directorial bears the title, Olave Mandara 2. However, the film will not have relevance to the previous movie or its backdrop.

The film, produced by Chethan Raj, Ramesh Margol and TM Satish, will have Sanath playing the hero. The actor, who won the ‘Face of Bangalore’ title in 2014, has worked in films like The Plan, Tora Tora na Kamarottu Check Post and Idam Premam Jeevanam. The film is set in a village and a city. Olave Mandara 2 will have Kiran Thotambyle scoring the music.

The music director, who is currently basking in the success of R Chandru’s I Love You, starring Upendra, has bagged his second project. The Olave Mandara 2 team is gearing up to start shooting from August, before which they would finalise on the cast and crew members. The song recording started on Sunday.