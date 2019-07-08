Home Entertainment Kannada

Srinagar Kitty to be seen as black magician

The actor makes a guest appearance in Suni’s upcoming directorial, Avatar Purusha, which has Sharan playing the role of a junior artiste.

Srinagar Kitty

Srinagar Kitty

By Express News Service

Sharan’s upcoming film, Avatar Purusha, directed by Suni will feature Srinagar Kitty in a guest appearance. The film, made under the banner of Pushkar Films, is currently being shot, and the makers made the actor’s birthday a special occasion by unveiling his look from the film. Revealing a few details of Kitty’s character, the director says he plays the role of a black magician, Kumara, who hails from Bishta, Odisha.

“Sharan, who features as a junior artiste, comes in different avatars, and the reason behind this will be Kitty, which will be disclosed at one point in the film,” says Suni, adding that it is Kitty’s role that brings the twists and some kind of seriousness in the film. 

The director, who has dressed the character of the magician in black, has made sure that he plays some magic tricks which are often read in books in the film. Suni has completed the shooting of Kitty’s portions and is quite happy with the outcome. “Going by the rushes that I have watched, particularly Kitty’s portions, I am confident that he will be an added value in our film,” says the director, who has completed 75 per cent of the shoot. 

Avatar Purusha, which is touted to be a family entertainer, is said to pack in humour too, and Suni has included an element of Trishanku and the slogan, Aswathama Hatha Kunjaraha, in his story. The film features Ashika Ranganath as the female lead. Charan Raj has scored the music while Willaim David has handled the camera.

