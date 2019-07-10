Home Entertainment Kannada

Ajay Rao to get into police avatar

Guru Deshpande-produced film, which marks the directorial debut of S Rajavardhan, will be a crime thriller; it will feature three female leads.

Actor Ajay Rao

By Express News Service

Ajay Rao, who is mostly known for his lover boy image and the boy-next-door characters, will be seen in a police avatar for the first time.

The film is a crime thriller, made under the banner of GCinemas, which also marks the debut of S Rajavardhan. The latter has worked with director-producer Guru Deshpande in films like Raja Huli and Rudratandava.

This will be his first feature film as an independent director. He is currently working as a co-director in the Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Gentleman, The team is making preparations to start the project on Aug. 9, on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi, just after conducting the muhurath. 

The crime drama will feature three female leads, and the production house is in the process of finalising the star cast. The team currently has Sudhakar S Raj as the DOP. The yet-to-be-titled project will be the second venture made under the banner of GCinemas, which started with Gentleman. Guru Deshpande is also joining hands with actor Yogi for his third outing.

