Director Anil Kumar to helm Kaaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane

By Express News Service

Director Anil Kumar has completed the shooting of Daari Tappida Maga, which marks the debut of Dheeren Rajkumar. The film, which is now in the post-production stages, is likely to see a October release. Meanwhile, the director has planned his next project, which will be content-oriented. He is looking to experiment with casting senior actors for the film, titled Kaaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane, which refers to ‘Missing People’.

Ravi Shankar

The movie will feature Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar and Tabla Nani in the lead roles, who will play characters aged over 65 years. The makers are also bringing Chikkanna as part of the start cast. “Generally, our films cater to the youth, and we call them family-oriented. However through this film, I want to entertain all kinds of audience - from kids to old persons. The subject will be about human values, with a blend of comedy with a little bit of suspense,” says Anil Kumar, who will start shooting from Aug. 6. The first schedule is planned to be canned over 20 days in Bangkok and Pattaya. “The film will travel from the ‘50s to the current period,” Anil Kumar adds.

The movie is produced by Naveen Kumar, while Arjun Janya has been signed up to score the music, and KM Prakash will be the editor. Shivakuamr B K, who has worked as the cinematographer in Daari Tappida Maga, will also be coming on board.