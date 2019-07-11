R Chandru to direct a film for Shivanna?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

R Chandru is currently basking in the success of his latest release I Love You, starring Upendra. The director is also getting ready to start his next, and according to the buzz, Chandru is planning to helm a film for Shivanna, which will probably be titled Jangamma.

“A one-liner, told by Chandru to the Century Star caught Shivanna’s interest, and he is said to have given a green signal. This was mentioned by the actor at an event for I Love You,” a source said, adding that the director will be take the idea forward with Shivanna once the actor is back from London.

The actor is away for treatment, and has just undergone a surgery for his shoulder injury. An announcement regarding the Chandru-Shivanna combination is expected to be made by the director on Shivanna’s birthday, which falls on July 12. Another piece of news is that Chandru, who was impressed with music director Kiran Thotambyle for his compositions in I Love You, is planning to sign him up for Jangamma, and the makers are planning to start work from next month.

Shivanna now has Drona lined up for release. The actor has completed P Vasu’s directorial made under the banner of Dwarakish Pictures, and before heading to London, he has completed a schedule for A Harsha’s Bhajarangi 2 made by Jayanna Combines. Shivanna will take a break from shooting for a couple of months, and then move on to completing his pending commitments.

The actor-director duo has previously worked together in Mylari, which had a successful 100-day run at the box office. If all goes well with Jangama, this will be the director’s second outing with Shivanna.