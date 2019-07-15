Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada film 'Bow Bow'  to be released in seven languages

The film Bow Bow also features a Beagle as Popcorn and a stray animal, Sultan, in the main lead roles.

A still from the kannada film 'Bow Bow'

By Express News Service

The film, which marks the Kannada debut of S Pradeep Kilikar, is set for an August release in the South Indian languages, Bengali and Hindi Debutant director S Pradeep Kilikar as adopted the sound Bow Bow as his film’s title.

The movie, produced by London Talkies, features Master Ahaan as Sanju, and a Labrador that plays a character called Scooby.

Director Pradeep Kilikar

The film also features a Beagle as Popcorn and a stray animal, Sultan, in the main lead roles.

Pradeep has previously worked with renowned directors of the Telugu and Tamil film industry, and this is his first feature film.

The movie has already done the rounds of film festivals across the world, and even won awards, is all set to see its release in seven languages this August.

“The Kannada film will first be released in the three other South Indian languages, and we will follow that with a Hindi and a Bengali release,” says Pradeep, who has also written the film’s story, screenplay and dialogues.

“Indian cinema has seen movies featuring dogs as pets. But Bow Bow will be different, as it will not feature them performing in action or adventure sequences.

It is based on true events, and a sense of emotions is carried through these pets in every frame,” the director says, adding that Bow Bow will provide wholesome entertainment and also touch the hearts of people.

“The major highlight of the movie will be the last 30 minutes, when the scenes don’t have any dialogues, and the background score and effects traverse to the climax,” he reveals.

The movie also stars A Shiva and Tejaswi. The music is by Marc D Muse, while A Denis Vallaban has composed the background score and K Arun Prasad has handled the camera.

