‘I’m happy that Shaane Top Agavle fell in my kitty’

By Express News Service

Aditi Prabhudeva seems to be on a roll. Her song Shaane Top Agavle, composed by music director, Dharma Vish, from Sinnga, featuring Chiranjeevi Sarja and her, is not only ruling the charts, but has also gone viral, especially on Tik Tok, and has become an anthem among the girls. Ahead of the film’s release this week, Aditi says there should always be a plus point for a film to reach the audience, and this particular track has become a major invitation to the film. “Personally, I am happy that Shaane Top Agavle fell in my kitty and that it is a song being played everywhere.

Aditi says Sinnga will be her first ‘pucca’ commercial film, and even though the movie features Chiru and her, the actual hero of the film is the mother’s character, played by Tara. “People will agree with me after watching the film. Director Vijay Kiran has given a lot of importance to the female characters in Sinnga,” she adds.

Though the film, produced by Uday K Mehta, is touted to be an action entertainer, Vijay Kiran has woven in a love story. Unlike the regular plot where the boy falls in love with the girl and later expresses it to her parents, here, the boy’s mother first falls in love with the girl, and it makes a difference. Another highlight to watch out for is the Tara - Chiranjeevi combination, who play mother and son. “As a viewer, I would definitely say this bond is something to look out for,” she says.

Aditi was one of those who moved from teleserials to films, and she is happy the way the industry is slowly recognising her. “Initially, when I started, I was only addressed as Nagakannike hudugi. But today, they recognise me for the various characters I have played in films. After a tough start, things are falling in place. Filmmakers are slowly developing faith in me, and are giving me different kind of characters. Seeing my roles in Operation Nakshatra, Sinnga, Brahmachari, Totapuri and Gaalipata, I am glad that I am not being typecast. This helps me prove myself as a versatile actor,” she says.