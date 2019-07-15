Home Entertainment Kannada

'The mother of all actors': How Kannada actress Tara still manages to lend variety

From playing a heroine, a girl-next-door, a beloved, or a wife or a friend, Tara has enjoyed a fulfilling career so far.

Published: 15th July 2019 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actress Tara

Kannada actress Tara

By Express News Service

From playing a heroine, a girl-next-door, a beloved, or a wife or a friend, Tara has enjoyed a fulfilling career so far.

Known for winning the National Award for the best actress for Hasina, as well as playing titular characters in films like Hebbet Rammaka and Savitribai Phule, Tara is currently highly sought after to play the role of a mother, followed by an officer. All the films in the pipeline for her either have her playing one of these two characters. 

“In Aadi Lakshmi Purana, I play Nirup Bhandari’s mother, who is very reactive and sensitive to everything happening in the family. I also play a protective mother to Chiranjeevi Sarja in Sinnga, and my character’s only agenda is to see him happy. Then, there is the Srjun Lokesh-starrer Ellidde Elli Tanaka, in which I play a NRI mother who is quite broad-minded,” says Tara.

In Pogaru, Parvathammana Maga and an untitled project directed by Shiva Tejas, she will be seen as an official. “I have become the mother of all actors on screen,” she chuckles, adding, “Having said that, there is a variety coming even for this one character.”

The senior actor now hopes to play some other character on screen, and have some variety the table.Talking about how she was never hungry to play heroine, and would take up roles even if they involved one or two scenes, Tara added, “My aim back then and now has been that my characters should get into the viewers’ hearts. This has perhaps helped me do various roles.”

The 500-films-old actor has no regrets.

“If I was only a heroine, my career would probably have faded long ago. But a variety of roles has kept acting alive in me. However, I do feel that I should not limit myself to doing just the roles of a mother or officer,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tara Hasina Hebbet Rammaka Chiranjeevi Sarja Kannada films

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
The century-old building in South Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday morning. (Photo | AP)
10 dead, over 40 trapped as 100-year-old building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri
Video
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp