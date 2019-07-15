'The mother of all actors': How Kannada actress Tara still manages to lend variety

By Express News Service

From playing a heroine, a girl-next-door, a beloved, or a wife or a friend, Tara has enjoyed a fulfilling career so far.

Known for winning the National Award for the best actress for Hasina, as well as playing titular characters in films like Hebbet Rammaka and Savitribai Phule, Tara is currently highly sought after to play the role of a mother, followed by an officer. All the films in the pipeline for her either have her playing one of these two characters.

“In Aadi Lakshmi Purana, I play Nirup Bhandari’s mother, who is very reactive and sensitive to everything happening in the family. I also play a protective mother to Chiranjeevi Sarja in Sinnga, and my character’s only agenda is to see him happy. Then, there is the Srjun Lokesh-starrer Ellidde Elli Tanaka, in which I play a NRI mother who is quite broad-minded,” says Tara.

In Pogaru, Parvathammana Maga and an untitled project directed by Shiva Tejas, she will be seen as an official. “I have become the mother of all actors on screen,” she chuckles, adding, “Having said that, there is a variety coming even for this one character.”

The senior actor now hopes to play some other character on screen, and have some variety the table.Talking about how she was never hungry to play heroine, and would take up roles even if they involved one or two scenes, Tara added, “My aim back then and now has been that my characters should get into the viewers’ hearts. This has perhaps helped me do various roles.”



The 500-films-old actor has no regrets.

“If I was only a heroine, my career would probably have faded long ago. But a variety of roles has kept acting alive in me. However, I do feel that I should not limit myself to doing just the roles of a mother or officer,” she says.