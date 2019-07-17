Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep dubs for Pailwaan in four languages but not Malayalam

Pailwaan, made under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures, has music scored by Arjun Janya and Karunakara’s cinematography.

Actor Sudeep

By Express News Service

Sudeep is a multilingual actor, but he finds it difficult to speak in Malayalam fluently. His upcoming film, Pailwaan, is being released in five languages, and the actor is said to have dubbed his portions in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, but not in Malayalam.

“I spent hours with dubbing artistes who have good accent, and the outcome is excellent. However, I did not try to do it in Malayalam.

The tongue doesn’t quite twist while speaking the language,” Sudeep said during an interactive session with the media on the sidelines of the film’s promotions, which started on Monday.

The actor added that he is happy to be a part of the sports drama, a commercial entertainer directed by S Krishna that also has emotional elements.

“Sports itself is an emotion, and good story is enough to convince the audience,” Sudeep adds. With a mega audio release planned for July 29, the team released a theme track, followed by a first single - Kanmanniye, Kanuhodiya — on Tuesday.

