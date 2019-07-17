Taapsee Pannu takes dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga in hate crime tweet

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu on Monday lay into Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s comments about violence being an ‘honest’ expression of love.



In a cryptic tweet, Taapsee, reacting to a news article about a Nagpur man who smashed his girlfriend’s skull over her ‘character’, wrote:

“Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other and this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her.” In an earlier interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had defended the violent tendencies of his protagonist (played by Shahid Kapoor).