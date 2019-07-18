Home Entertainment Kannada

Aadi Lakhsmi Purana a pleasant change, says Radhika Pandit

Even as motherhood is keeping Radhika Pandit occupied full time now, the actor is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, Aadi Lakhsmi Purana, this week.

Published: 18th July 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Radhika Pandita

Actress Radhika Pandita

By Express News Service

Even as motherhood is keeping Radhika Pandit occupied full time now, the actor is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, Aadi Lakhsmi Purana, this week.

The film was offered to Radhika right after she got married, but the actor, who is particular about not mixing her professional and personal life, says she took up the project like any other film. “I liked the script, especially my character.

My personal status at that point of time didn’t matter.

And that’s how I intend to pick my subjects. There were times when I accepted or rejected scripts even before marriage. This time, the only difference was that the script came to me after marriage,” the actor explains. 

Radhika says she was quite curious to work with a woman director. And she found to her surprise that most of the technicians, including DOP Preetha Jayaram, the assistant directors and stylist, were also women. According to her, it was a pleasant change.

“It is so nice to see women take charge, clearing the crowd, giving instructions, carrying a heavy camera, and placing them - overall, their take on this kind of work.

At the same time, it also became easier for me because I didn’t have to break my head on costumes since they knew what was trending — the colour, pattern, and what I looked good in.

Even my stylist was at ease and it was all a bonus,” she says. 

The bottom line, however, was her role and the script, which caught her initial attention.

“It is a very simple story and there’s no halla gulla about it. The film has very normal characters and it is entertaining. But the undercurrent line involves my character, who suffers from complexes,” says Radhika, giving a sneak peek into her role.

This is an issue which can be treated in a serious way, but the director decides to keep it light and comical, which makes you feel, ‘It’s okay’. I play Lakshmi, who has an inferiority complex since childhood, and grows up thinking she is fat, and not good looking.

Even if somebody compliments her, she does not believe it.

She is not perfect, but she makes people laugh, is good in academics, and brings a fun element at home. She can be anybody’s best friend. Priya wrote it beautifully, bringing these elements in one character, and I enjoyed playing this role,” she says.

Talking about her own childhood, Radhika says she didn’t have any such complexes, and thanks her parents for it. “As human beings, we all have our off days.

However, my parents brought me up saying that I should accept myself for what I am, and I am happy about it,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Radhika Pandit Aadi Lakhsmi Purana Kannada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
Video
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp