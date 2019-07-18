Home Entertainment Kannada

Action speaks for Chiranjeevi Sarja

The actor in conversation with City Express, talks about his upcoming commercial entertainer, Sinnga directed by Vijay Kiran.

By Express News Service

Chiranjeevi’s love for action began at home. He has grown up watching it live on the sets of his uncle Arjun Sarja’s films. “Most of the time, when I visited the sets of my uncle’s movies, I would witness more fight sequences than talkie portions.

Watching the actors fall and get up was an adventure and brought in a wow factor for me,” says the actor, who doesn’t mind being tagged as an action hero.

Chiranjeevi will be seen yet again in an action-packed commercial family drama, Sinnga, which will be released this week.

The film brings together the actor and director Vijay Kiran once again after Ramleela, and will see the comeback of producer Uday Mehta after a gap.

The actor, who plays the titular role in Sinnga, says the film will be like having a festive meal — a stomach full with a variety of food.

“You name it, and you will get it in Singaa. Every element of cinema is there is this film,” he says.

Despite being a commercial entertainer, Sinnga will be different from other films, he adds.

“For the past 40 years, commercial entertainers haven’t changed at all, except for the budget, which has increased by a huge margin.

Otherwise, there is a general regular format in commercial films across all languages, with the hero pushing down the villain, fighting for justice, and the hurdles he faces.

However, Sinnga makes a difference, for it blends in the character of a mother in the story, which comes with some twists and turns,” he reveals.

So, will the viewers ever get to see a film that will show Chiranjeevi without him indulging in heavy-duty action ? “If it is only about me, I would have tried and tested different genres.

But I am doing it for the audience.

I believe half the success comes from giving people what they like to see. If they like to see action from me, I should cater to their needs,” says Chiru.

In Sinnga, Chiranjeevi will share screen space for the first time with the female lead, Aditi Prabhudeva. The film also stars Tara, Ravi Shankar in a pivotal role.

Dharma Vish has scored the film’s music.

