Rajeev Khandelwal’s look as a cop from Pranaam is out. In the film, Rajeev portrays a peon’s son who aspires to be an IAS officer but though a turn of events becomes a gangster.

Director Sanjiv Jaiswal adds the cop look is from a ‘small but pivotal part of the plot.’ South actor Sameksha Singh plays the female lead opposite Rajeev in Pranaam.