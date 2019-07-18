Home Entertainment Kannada

Want to do more Hindi films: Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier became a social media sensation after her wink in a song of the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral.

Published: 18th July 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier in 'Oru Adaar Love' teaser. (Photo |Youtube)

By Express News Service

Priya Prakash Varrier, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow, has said that she is keen to do more Hindi films in the future.

“I have actually signed the second movie in Hindi called Love Hackers. It is about cybercrime. As far as working in more Hindi films is concerned, if good offers come my way then I will definitely love to do them,” said Priya, while interacting with the media on the sets of Sridevi Bungalow on Monday in Mumbai.

Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier became a social media sensation after her wink in a song of the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral. She became a household name for her wink.

Asked if she would like to shed her image of the Wink Girl, she said: “Definitely I would. That was my first movie and the wink gave me a lot of publicity because everybody liked it.

However, if I go on repeating (that action), people will start questioning it. So, I want to do more films and improve myself as an actor.”

Prasanth Mambully’s Sridevi Bungalow generated controversy a while back when producer Boney Kapoor, husband of late superstar Sridevi, sent a legal notice to the makers of the film, objecting to the film’s title as well as a scene that reportedly shows a character named Sridevi’s death in a bathtub, much the same way the eighties actress Sridevi died in February 2018.

Talking about the controversy, Priya said: “It is actually the director’s and the producer’s concern because I am just portraying a character they gave me.

Intentionally it was not on our agenda to hurt anyone’s personal feelings.”

Priya added that she is a big fan of Sridevi. “I don’t think we should let any negativity affect us because I am just starting my career in films.

I am also a very big fan of Sridevi madam and though there was no intention to hurt anybody, we all know that controversies keep happening.”

Sridevi Bungalow also features Arbaaz Khan and is scheduled to release later this year. 

Priya’s second Hindi film Love Hackers is directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava and will be shot in Lucknow, Delhi, Gurgaon, and Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priya Prakash Varrier Bollywood Sridevi Bungalow Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love Prasanth Mambully Hindi film Love Hackers Arbaaz Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
Video
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp