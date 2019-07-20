Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor-director Vijay gets involved in a chase

Actor Duniya Vijay has also taken the responsibility of wielding the megaphone with Salaga.

The actor-director with stunt choreographer, Jolly Bastian.

By Express News Service

The film’s shooting is currently going on in Laggare, and a car chase sequences was canned by stunt director Jolly Bastian over the last three days.

City Express got hold of the latest stills, which showed Vijay along with 50 junior artistes participating in the chase sequences, for which the team used three cars.

An intense atmosphere was created for this particular shot, which is said to appear in the first half of Salaga. Interestingly, the film, produced by K P Srikanth, is planning to bring on board acclaimed fight masters, who will choreograph various stunts for the film.

Vijay plays the titular role in Salaga, which features Sanjana Anand as the female lead while Dhananjay plays a cop. The film’s music score is by Charan Raj and cinematography is by Shivasena.

