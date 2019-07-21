Sonu Gowda to feature in Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'Yuvarathnaa'?

By Express News Service

Santhosh Ananddram’s upcoming directorial, starring Puneeth Rajkumar, is only getting more value added by the day, with the makers putting together an interesting star cast.

With Sayyeshaa making her Kannada debut, along with Dhananjay, and senior actor Praksh Raj and Diganth coming on board, the team will now see the entry of Sonu Gowda.

According to sources, the I Love You actor underwent a look test for the character, and seemed to fit the bill. An official confirmation will be out soon from the production house, Hombale Films.

Dhananjay is playing the antagonist in the film, and will be seen in a face-off with Puneeth, who plays a college student. Prakash Raj is said to be featured as a Principal.

Diganth too is playing a vital role. However, Sonu Gowda’s character in Yuvarathnaa remains unclear as of now. She is said to be joining the cast in the next schedule, which will start on July 26.

The film, with the tagline, Power of Youth, will have S Thaman scoring the music, and DOP Venkatesh

Anguraj handling the camera.